RCA

P!nk Goes All Fifty Shades Of Gray On Channing Tatum In New Video

Magic Mike heartthrob Channing Tatum has finally met his match: P!nk, the daredevil singer who recently performed "Beautiful Trauma" while dangling off a skyscraper. In the single's new music video, P!nk and Tatum team up to take down gender roles.

At first, "Beautiful Trauma" — cowritten by Jack Antonoff — focuses on P!nk and Tatum's not-so-picture-perfect relationship. She plays his domestic wife; he plays her stoic husband waiting for dinner. Then she catches him secretly trying on her dress, and nothing is ever the same again.

Just as "Beautiful Trauma" destroys stereotypes, P!nk shared a similar message of acceptance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards last August. When she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, one of the night's most prestigious honors, she told the audience a beautiful story about her daughter. Willow, 6, was worried she "[looked] like a boy with long hair."

P!nk's full response deserves a standing ovation, but here's a particularly badass highlight.

I said, 'Do you see me growing my hair?' She said, 'No mama.' I said, 'Do you see me changing my body?' 'No mama.' 'Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?' 'No mama.' 'Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?' 'Yes mama.' ... We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.

Moments later, MTV News correspodent Gaby Wilson caught up with P!nk backstage to find out what Willow thought of her mom's empowering speech.