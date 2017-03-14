P!nk's Beautiful New Song Is Basically A Sequel To 'Just Like A Pill'

Steve Granitz/WireImage

P!nk took a card from her Missundaztood days for "Beautiful Trauma," the title track off her forthcoming seventh album, due out October 13. Similar to her 2002 hit "Just Like A Pill," this new song also compares love to a drug, and P!nk can't get enough of it.

"I wrote the song with a very awesome person @jackantonoff and named the album after it b/c life is f*cking traumatic," P!nk tweeted hours before the song dropped Thursday (September 28). "But it's also incredibly beautiful, too. There's a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy 😊"

Bleachers' Antonoff has famously worked with Taylor Swift and Lorde in the past, and you can certainly hear his influence throughout "Beautiful Trauma."

But when the chorus references a mysterious "pill," you can't help but assume this is a nod to "Just Like A Pill." The songs were released 15 years apart, but singing about a dangerously addictive relationship never gets old.

To revisit more of P!nk's unforgettable hits — from "Don't Let Me Get Me" to "Raise Your Glass" — get the party started with her Video Vanguard performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.