It's Supergirl vs. Supergirl In The CW's Action-Packed Superhero Crossover Promo

The CW

Trust me: Nothing can prepare you for Crisis on Earth-X. The CW's action-packed crossover event, which kicks off Monday, November 27 during Supergirl, promises to be the network's most ambitious superhero spectacle yet as more than 20 of the network's small-screen heroes assemble for the very first time.

The extended promo for the anticipated two-part crossover begins at Barry and Iris's intimate wedding ceremony, where the happy couple is surrounded by their closest friends and family. What could possibly go wrong? Well, you see, everything starts going awry once Nazis from Earth-X arrive to soil WestAllen's nuptials. Things get considerably worse for Earth's mightiest heroes when they discover that the Nazis have a doomsday weapon that looks a lot like Kara Zor-El.

That's right. It's Good Supergirl vs. Evil Supergirl. Here's hoping kryptonite is just as effective against Kara from Earth-X.

Is it just me or does this look more epic than Justice League?

Somehow, that's not even the most stressful part of the promo. At some point in the trailer Nate screams, "Jax is hit!" as one-half of the Firestorm duo hits the ground. Is this how departing series regular Victor Garber, who portrays Jax's other half, Martin Stein, will make his official exit from the DC Universe? By saving Jax's life by sacrificing his own?

Unfortunately, we still have one more week to wait and see how this all unfolds. Until then, here's the official synopsis for the four-hour event:

"Barry and Iris's wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold, The Ray, Felicity Smoak, Iris West, and Alex Danvers to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth's mightiest heroes — Green Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and White Canary — lead their teams into battle to save the world."

Remember: The two-hour Crisis on Earth-X Part 1 airs November 27 at 8 p.m. ET, and Part 2 concludes with another two-hour episode on November 28 at 8 p.m. ET.