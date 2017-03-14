Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Will We Ever Get G.O.O.D. Music’s ‘Cruel Winter’? CyHi The Prynce Has An Update

For four years, rap fans have waited for a Cruel Winter. Since 2013, artists like Common, Hit-Boy, and Travis Scott have given different accounts of the album's existence and release schedule. Today (November 14), CyHi The Prynce gave Billboard an update on the long-awaited follow-up to 2012's Cruel Summer.

"What I know is, once my album does amazing, we will all get back in." CyHi said. "[We are going to get] all our powers combined and make the G.O.O.D. Music Captain Planet. It just takes this last album to come out, and then it is time for Cruel Winter."

CyHi also described the difference between G.O.O.D. Music seven years ago versus the present, which might explain why a proper follow-up is proving difficult.

Back in 2010, everybody wasn’t as popular. They weren’t household names yet. You had guys like Big Sean, Pusha, well, Pusha T was, but he was just getting back over there. 2 Chainz was just coming out then [he was on features], and I was arriving as well. Now everybody has their own thing going on. So, it is more of a telephone relationship. Back then, it used to be, “Oh! What up, bruh,” in person.

Cruel Winter may never become a reality, but there is still reason to rejoice for the G.O.O.D. Music faithful. CyHi The Prynce is a label alum who has featured and ghostwritten on countless Kanye West projects. The upcoming release of his No Dope On Sundays album is the Atlanta native finally escaping the chains of label purgatory.

If singles like "Dat Side" featuring Kanye West and "I'm Fine" featuring Travis Scott are any indication of what CyHi has in store, we're in for a treat. You can listen to the album on NPR Music now, before it officially comes out this Friday (November 17).