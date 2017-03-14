Travis Scott Takes To The Skies During His EMA Performance

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It isn't every day a Houston rapper takes to the skies on the back of an animatronic bird to rap about Phantoms. However, Travis Scott isn't most rappers. He delivered his usual epic performance at the 2017 MTV EMA Sunday night (November 12) in London.

Looking like an Icarus with no sun in sight, Travis sang "Butterfly Effect" and traveled over the arena like it was his domain.

"Butterfly Effect" is an unlikely hit for Scott. The song was originally released in May with "A Man" and "Green & Purple" featuring Playboi Carti to hold Scott fans over until the release of Astroworld or his collab project with Quavo. However, the song took on a life of its own.

The platinum hit is now a crowd favorite, evidenced by Scott's performance on Halloween in the Bronx. "Butterfly Effect" continuing to gain momentum is a good sign for fans ready to dive deeper into the chaotic and gleeful world of Travis Scott. Who knows, maybe Quavo will get his own eagle if the two go on tour after their collab album drops.