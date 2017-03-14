Supergirl, Arrow Stars Speak Out Following Producer's Suspension Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The CW

Late Friday evening (November 10), Warner Bros. Television Group suspended prolific television producer and showrunner Andrew Kreisberg amid allegations of sexual harassment. Kreisberg, who serves as co-showrunner on Supergirl and The Flash, as well as executive producer on Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, was the subject of a shocking Variety report in which 19 sources accused the producer of sexual misconduct and inappropriate physical contact in the workplace.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh, as well as Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, have all spoken out about "changing the norm" in Hollywood and the need for safe, respectful environments on set. Kreisberg is not addressed by name, but his alleged pattern of sexual harassment clearly weighs heavy on the cast and crew of his productions.

"I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right," Benoist shared on social media on Sunday night (November 12). "I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments."

Benoist concluded, "So this week, I'll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space."

Her Supergirl costar Leigh echoed her TV sister's sentiments on Instagram with a quote from Maya Angelou: "Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." She then added, "Let's #CreateChange together."

Leigh also replied to Benoist's tweet with a simple yet powerful "love you Sis."

Shortly after Benoist's post, Rickards took to social media with her own statement in the wake of Kreisberg's suspension. "To the men who committed sexual harassment, who perpetuated rape culture, who turn a 'blind eye,' and complain about 'reverse sexism': You are weak and complicit," she tweeted.

Rickards may have also been making a thinly veiled reference to Arrow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim's tweet about "reverse sexism" in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"To the women who found the strength to speak up," she added, "to the women who supported one another and to the women finding their voice: You can. You are heroines."

Warner Bros. Television is currently conducting an internal investigation into the accusations against Kreisberg. Berlanti Productions, the production company behind Kreisberg's shows, released the following statement:

"We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners. We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff. We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that’s safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn't."