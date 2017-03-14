Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Once Tried To Kiss Her In His Hotel Room

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is the latest woman in Hollywood to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment following last week's bombshell New York Times report that detailed decades of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against the industry titan.

In a two-part statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday (October 11), the Paper Towns star claimed that Weinstein tried to kiss her on the lips after an uncomfortable interaction in his hotel room. She alleged that the incident occurred during a meeting with Weinstein and an unnamed director about a project, which is most likely Justin Chadwick's Tulip Fever. (Filmed in 2014, the period drama was delayed four times, pushing its release to September 2017.) It's there, Delevingne said, that Weinstein invited the young actress back to his hotel room.

The actress said she immediately declined the invitation, but his assistant insisted she go to his room. "At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation," Delevingne said. It didn't help that a year prior, the model-turned-actress said she received an "odd and uncomfortable" phone call from the producer in which he not only asked invasive questions about her sexual orientation but also warned her that she'd never be hired in Hollywood if she went public in a same-sex relationship.

When she arrived in his hotel room, she said she found another woman in the room with Weinstein, but that momentary feeling of relief quickly turned to panic when the producer allegedly asked her to kiss the woman. She said she declined the woman's advances and instead started singing out of pure nervousness.

"After singing I said again that I had to leave," Delevingne recalled. "He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."

Following her harrowing encounter in the Hollywood mogul's hotel room, Delevingne landed the part of Henrietta in Tulip Fever. "[I] always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened," she said. "Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part."

At the time Delevingne said she felt guilty about what had happened, and she was terrified to speak out publicly. As more women come forward with their own Weinstein stories — Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie have all alleged he behaved inappropriately with them — they express a shared sense of shame and complicity. Many women were afraid to speak out publicly about Weinstein's behavior out of fear of what he could do to their careers as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

"I am relieved to be able to share this," Delevingne said in a separate Instagram post. "[I] actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak... this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers."

On Tuesday, The New Yorker published its exposé on Weinstein, which includes accounts of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault from 13 different women.

"In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it," Delevingne concluded. "This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem."

Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company, and People reports that he's currently seeking treatment for sex addiction. But Weinstein is just the most public face of this systemic problem. Andy Signore, the creator of the popular web series Honest Trailers, was recently fired after accusations of sexual misconduct. Last month, multiple women came forward to allege that Ain't It Cool News founder Harry Knowles had sexually harassed and assaulted them.

But like Delevingne so eloquently said, the more we come together to talk about these issues, the less power these men feel entitled to.