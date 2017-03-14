Camila Cabello Goes From Flamenco Dancer To Olympic Swimmer For 'Havana' At EMA

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camila Cabello dropped "Havana" back in September, but the song continues to heat up even as the weather gets colder. The song hit the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and based on Cabello's performance at the 2017 MTV EMA this past weekend, it's easy to see why.

For her latest "Havana" rendition, Cabello structured the performance in four acts: a more conventional choreographed take for the first verse, a flamenco-inspired explosion for the second, a simmering and intimate pause (in place of where Young Thug's verse usually goes), and an out-of-nowhere finish involving synchronized swimming — all in under four minutes.

Cabello also took home the award for Best Pop, beating out competitors Shawn Mendes (who had a big night anyway), Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift.

Her debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., is due out sometime in 2018, which is now close enough to be referred to as "soon." Personally, I hope it features more opportunities to tie in synchronized swimming.