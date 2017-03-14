Drake Sings About Champagne And Death In New Song Snippet

(Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Drake told fans he’d be back in 2018 to give us the summary, but it looks like Aubrey is trying to deliver on that promise sooner than expected. The Toronto rapper premiered a new song at the Auckland, New Zealand stop of his Boy Meets World Tour over the weekend. Amid a sea of screaming fans, Drake sang:

Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though

I’m not there, they it made it so I can never really die, no

Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though

Pop champagne, scream my words

Champagne and funerals have been a recurring symbol in Drake’s recent output. During his song “Signs” for Louis Vuitton’s 2018 Spring/Summer Collection, Graham sings, “Champagne with breakfast while I’m yawning / You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning.” Drizzy’s recent lyrics have been getting more macabre, like on More Life’s outro — “I don’t want to have to go to funerals / I gotta start sleepin' at the studio.”

During the same show, he also told a story about meeting a fan at the airport that boldly asked the rapper when he plans to release new music. As the crowd cheered, Aubrey let fans know, “I'm always working for you. I'm never sitting around, wasting my time. So I've got shit coming for you. Don't worry.”

As good as the new Drake snippet sounds, it might be best if we let the rapper relax a little. The “industrial Drake complex” always has rumors of new music. With every season feeling like an endless barrage of Aubrey content, maybe it’s time to let Graham recharge. Even OVO owls need their rest.