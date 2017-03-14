18 Times Drake's Mom Gave Him More Life

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

As we admire and celebrate Drake’s 31 years of life, we should take some time to thank the one person who has been by the legend’s side since his birth — Drake’s actual day one, his mom, Sandra Graham.

Since the start of his career, Drake has celebrated his mother in his music. His unconditional love for her is shown in many of his lyrics and social media posts, making it clear that his relationship with his mother is not something that he takes lightly.

In songs like “Look What You’ve Done” off of his second studio album, Take Care; “You & The 6” from his mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late; and others, Drake paints his mother as one of most important people — if not the most important person — in his life.

To honor the sweet Sandra Graham, we rounded up some of her son's greatest photographic tributes to her, along with lyrics that he has written for and about her. Thank you, Sandi. Without you, Drake literally wouldn’t have more life!