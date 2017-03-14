Niall Horan Wants Louis Tomlinson To Appreciate His Rapping Skills

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson may not get to see each other as much now that One Direction's been on hiatus for over a year, but the lads still tease each other every once in awhile — and Twitter's made it pretty easy to let us all in on the joke.

Tomlinson was watching The X Factor UK — i.e. the program that brought him, Horan, and the rest of the 1D guys together in the first place — when he commented on the rhyming skills of an Irish act. He wasn't impressed, but Horan took the opportunity to chime in on behalf of his countrymen and defend their performance.

He couldn't leave it there, clearly, and challenged Horan to show his stuff.

This is a solid example of the internet being used for good.

And one that potentially could lead to the next 1D side project.

Here for it. Catch Horan on his first solo tour and maybe you'll hear him call Tomlinson's bluff at his next gig.