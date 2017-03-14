Niall Horan Kicked Off His Solo Tour With A Throwback One Direction Song

Getty Images

Niall Horan’s solo era picked up steam last night (August 29) when the One Direction singer kicked off his first-ever solo tour in — where else? — Dublin, Ireland. His Flicker Sessions tour is taking him to more intimate venues around the world (read: not the arenas or stadiums 1D regularly packed), but Niall definitely hasn’t forgotten where he belongs. His setlist is all the proof you need.

Along with “This Town,” “Slow Hands,” and upcoming tracks from his debut solo album, Niall also treated the Dublin crowd to a choice One Direction deep cut. In fan-shot footage from the concert, Niall strums his guitar while crooning “Fool’s Gold,” a ballad from 1D’s 2014 album, Four. Naturally, the crowd knew every word, and Niall even let them lead the charge on the final chorus.

Remember when Harry Styles performed 1D’s “Stockholm Syndrome” on The Today Show earlier this year? Get ready for something equally as emotional.

For what it’s worth, Niall’s Dublin gig couldn’t have gone better — the Irishman said as much when he thanked his fans on Twitter for such an awesome night. Here's hoping the rest of the Flicker Sessions trek goes just as smoothly!