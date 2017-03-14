Remember When Taylor Swift Wore A Shirt Backwards? Now She’s Made Merch Out Of It

Getty Images

With just over a week until Taylor Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, arrives, the pop star is ramping up the exciting news. Along with the announcement of her next single, “Call It What You Want,” Taylor’s team has also revealed plans for a pop-up store in New York City starting on November 12. And the #lewks Taylor’s offering are quite interesting.

Along with sweatshirts, hats, and snake rings, the slew of new merch also includes an item that may look familiar to eagle-eyed Swifties. On one page in the lookbook, a model wears a long-sleeved burgundy top with a chest cutout and a “Rep” patch across the neck. As Buzzfeed points out, it’s eerily similar to a burgundy top that Swift (accidentally) wore backwards in 2014.

When the fashion faux pas occurred three years ago, the internet lost its collective mind. After a fan on Tumblr pointed it out, Taylor even responded by writing, “I think what they’re trying to say politely is... I wore the shirt wrong didn’t I.”

With her new copycat sweater, though, Taylor seems to be owning that fashion “mistake” by making it an official part of her Reputation collection. And this time, there’s no mistaking how it’s meant to be worn — that “Rep” patch tells you exactly where the front is. Now that’s how you reclaim a narrative.