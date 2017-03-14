KJ Apa Wants To Be An Onscreen Superhero Thanks To Riverdale

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

KJ Apa fights crime with a vigilante verve on Riverdale this season, but the actor is taking a page from his favorite superheroes in more ways than one — and he really, really wants to take a crack at some action-packed projects in the future thanks to his intense scenes on the show.

As Archie, Apa winds up in some brawls, but nothing close to the life-or-death battles his favorite characters in Marvel flicks do. In a new interview with Esquire, he refers to Archie's pursuit of the Black Hood as his own "Peter Parker or Bruce Wayne moment, where he wants revenge," but there's more to his hero worship. (And Kapa's Halloween costume, given how he suited up as Spider-Man over the weekend.)

“All the spots [for superhero movies] are being taken up while I’m shooting Riverdale,” he lamented to the mag, before pointing out his Halloween costume. "I think doing some more physical roles would really excite me."

On the Riverdale set, Kapa can't do his own stunts, but that hasn't discouraged him. “Actor-on-actor [fighting] is not allowed — it always has to be with another stuntman,” he says, referring to a particularly brutal spat in Riverdale's second season. Archie got the shit kicked out of him in the scene, but Apa was all about the acting that went into it. "Shooting that scene actually made me realize that I really, really love action."

Dear Hollywood: MAKE HIS DREAMS COME TRUE, CAST HIM IN A SUPERHERO FLICK ALREADY. Love, Everyone.