C Flanigan/FilmMagic + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila + C Flanigan/FilmMagic

KJ Apa, Halsey, Kim Kardashian, And More Celebs Go All Out For Halloween 2017

Stars are just like us, in that they love dressing up for Halloween with wacky, scary, or downright mind-blowing costumes while blasting "Thriller" and scarfing candy.

They're not like us in that they really, really tend to outdo themselves and pull off full-fledged transformations with intricate outfits, prosthetics worthy of a movie set, and impressive hair-dos that make them downright unrecognizable at a bunch of parties.

From Kim Kardashian's tribute to her fave musical icons to Eric André's homage to (the newly engaged!) Cardi B, here's a round-up of the best costumes our fave celebs rocked for Halloween 2017.