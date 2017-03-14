KJ Apa, Halsey, Kim Kardashian, And More Celebs Go All Out For Halloween 2017

Stars are just like us, in that they love dressing up for Halloween with wacky, scary, or downright mind-blowing costumes while blasting "Thriller" and scarfing candy.
They're not like us in that they really, really tend to outdo themselves and pull off full-fledged transformations with intricate outfits, prosthetics worthy of a movie set, and impressive hair-dos that make them downright unrecognizable at a bunch of parties.
From Kim Kardashian's tribute to her fave musical icons to Eric André's homage to (the newly engaged!) Cardi B, here's a round-up of the best costumes our fave celebs rocked for Halloween 2017.
-
Eric André as Cardi B
-
Halsey and G-Eazy as Daisy and Gatsby from The Great Gatsby
-
Demi Lovato as Selena
-
Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
-
Kim Kardashian as Cher (and Aaliyah, and Madonna)
-
KJ Apa as Spider-Man
-
Paris Hilton as Miley Cyrus (at the 2013 MTV VMAs!)
-
Nas as Richard Pryor
-
Will Poulter as Sid from Toy Story
-
Dua Lipa as Harry Potter
-
Jason Derulo as the Night King from Game of Thrones
-
Alana Haim as Baz Luhrmann's Juliet
-
Jaime King as Joyce from Stranger Things