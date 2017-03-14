C Flanigan/FilmMagic + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila + C Flanigan/FilmMagic

KJ Apa, Halsey, Kim Kardashian, And More Celebs Go All Out For Halloween 2017

BRB screaming over Eric André's Cardi B costume forever

Stars are just like us, in that they love dressing up for Halloween with wacky, scary, or downright mind-blowing costumes while blasting "Thriller" and scarfing candy.

They're not like us in that they really, really tend to outdo themselves and pull off full-fledged transformations with intricate outfits, prosthetics worthy of a movie set, and impressive hair-dos that make them downright unrecognizable at a bunch of parties.

From Kim Kardashian's tribute to her fave musical icons to Eric André's homage to (the newly engaged!) Cardi B, here's a round-up of the best costumes our fave celebs rocked for Halloween 2017.

  • Eric André as Cardi B
  • Halsey and G-Eazy as Daisy and Gatsby from The Great Gatsby

  • Demi Lovato as Selena
  • Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
  • Kim Kardashian as Cher (and Aaliyah, and Madonna)
  • KJ Apa as Spider-Man
  • Paris Hilton as Miley Cyrus (at the 2013 MTV VMAs!)
  • Nas as Richard Pryor
  • Will Poulter as Sid from Toy Story
  • Dua Lipa as Harry Potter
  • Jason Derulo as the Night King from Game of Thrones
  • Alana Haim as Baz Luhrmann's Juliet
  • Jaime King as Joyce from Stranger Things