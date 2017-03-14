Kendrick Lamar Milly Rocks And Eats Takeout In Rich The Kid’s New Video

YouTube

Not only did Rich The Kid nab a Kendrick Lamar feature for “New Freezer,” but he also got the Compton king to appear in the track’s video, released on Monday (October 30).

Co-directed by Dave Free of The Little Homies, the vid features a Swae Lee cameo, a storefront with twerking dancers, and a car that I’m 90 percent sure is actually a spaceship. Rich hangs out near an abandoned pay phone and throws some wads of cash around. Kendrick, meanwhile, pops up while noshing on takeout in front of a Chinese restaurant, wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and milly rocking with chopsticks in hand.

Rich The Kid premiered “New Freezer” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show back in September. In an accompanying interview, the Queens native explained how the collab came together, saying, “I played two records. I had just recorded ‘New Freezer,’ like recently though. So I was like, let me play [Kendrick] ‘For the Birds,’ another record I did, and then I played him ‘New Freezer.’ Right when he heard it, he was like, ‘Yo, who else is on this song? Yo, I got to get on this one. This shit dumb!’”

Rich The Kid has dropped two mixtapes this year: The Rich Forever Way and Rich Forever 3, a joint release with Famous Dex and Jay Critch. His debut full-length album is expected to arrive before the end of the year.