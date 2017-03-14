Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar Talks About That Fiery VMA Performance... And The Insurance Policy That Covered It

Kendrick Lamar cleaned up at the 2017 VMAs on Sunday night, taking home six awards, including the prestigious Video of the Year. Lamar humbly accepted the honor with his trusted collaborators Dave Meyers and Dave Free, and when they walked backstage, MTV correspondent Gaby Wilson caught them in their post-win glow.

"Lot of emotions, you know?" Lamar told MTV. "We've been rockin' together for years — since ninth grade. I've been watching [Meyers] since ninth grade, so to be on this stage, on this platform, in this moment, is a surreal moment for sure."

While Lamar joked that Meyers is used to these type of accolades, the filmmaker seemed especially grateful for the VMA win. "Sometimes it's the popular vote; this time it feels like the creative vote," Meyers said.

Earlier in the night, Lamar opened the show with a particularly fiery performance of "DNA." and "HUMBLE.," in which a person was literally set ablaze and others were sent scrambling up a wall of flames. It's a concept that visionary Free said was originally meant for the DAMN. Tour.

"The insurance policy didn't cover it," Free laughed. "So VMAs came through for the insurance policy. Everything worked out so we're just blessed to be a part of it here tonight."

Relive the "HUMBLE." performance below:

