Sia Gives Maddie Ziegler A Christmasy Makeover For Her New Holiday Album

Getty Images

Sia fans, Christmas is coming early for you.

The “Chandelier” singer has revealed all the details for her first-ever holiday album, hitting shelves on November 17. Everyday is Christmas will comprise 10 original songs created by Sia and producer Greg Kurstin, including the lead single “Santa’s Coming For Us.” That one may sound a little foreboding, but the other nine song titles hint at total cuteness in store — “Candy Cane Lane,” “Sunshine,” and the so-adorable-it-can’t-be-real “Puppies Are Forever.”

Along with revealing the album’s title, tracklist, and release date, Sia also shared the festive cover art. Appropriately enough, it features her frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler wearing a half-red, half green wig with a bow on top. It’s essentially a Christmasy version of Sia’s signature look, and one that we’ll hopefully see on stage if she decides to ring in the holiday season with a performance or two (fingers crossed!).

Everyday is Christmas will be available for pre-order on October 30. In the meantime, fans should “prepare for many goodies along the way,” Sia teased on Twitter. ’Tis the season!