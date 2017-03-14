Drake Threw Himself A 'Re-Bar Mitzvah' Party And The Photos Don't Disappoint

Prince Williams/WireImage

On Tuesday (October 25), October's Very Own @champagnepapi, who widely goes by the name Drake, celebrated his 31st birthday. Now, the man's past b-day celebrations have often dipped into the lavish and the surprisingly sincere — and don't forget that he also never forgets to honor other people on their special days as well.

But for the big 3-1, Drake did something a little different: He hearkened back to his bar mitzvah for a big bash that brought out some of the biggest, cheesin'-est grins you've ever seen on the dude.

Drake's Instagram page is currently a treasure trove of photos from his big party, the one that featured reported appearances from Swae Lee, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer, Tobey Maguire, and of course his own dad, Dennis Graham.

I would highly recommend spending at minimum 10 minutes on Drake's page today to drink in every detail of the bash, including the "Aubrey's Re-Bar Mitzvah" red Solo cups, the guests enjoying themselves in the background, and the very expensive-looking chalice Drake drank out of. Check out some standouts below.