Challenge Champ Darrell Taylor Is Married

Robyn Von Swank

Darrell Taylor hit the road this past weekend for a very special occasion: The Challenge XXX competitor is married!

"Can't express how fortunate I am to be surrounded by so much love from family & friends," The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat and Champs vs. Pros winner captioned the photograph above with his brand-new wife from their Mexico-based nuptials. "I appreciate you all!"

And the lovable Campus Crawl veteran -- who was unfortunately ousted early in the Colombia-based game -- got some well-wishes from some familiar faces: Amanda Garcia commented with "congrats you two!!!!!" while fellow RR alum Derrick Kosinski added an enthusiastic "YYYYYEAH BOYYYYYY!!!!"

Offer your congrats to the newlyweds in the comments -- and be sure to keep watching Darrell's cohorts every Tuesday on Challenge XXX at 10/9c!