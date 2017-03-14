Future And Young Thug Just Dropped A Super Slimey Surprise

Prince Williams/ Wireimage

It turns out that Taylor Swift wasn't the only one to release new music over the course of the last few hours. (Hell, she wasn't even the only artist on deck with a penchant for snakes, either.)

Future and Young Thug started hinting at a forthcoming collaboration just before Super Slimey, their joint effort of a mixtape, hit streaming services and the internet at large as soon as the clock struck 12 on October 20.

Super Slimey offers up twelve tracks and "Patek Water," a collaboration with Offset of Migos. Stream the whole shebang below.