Bring Old Taylor Back From The Dead With These Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

The old Taylor Swift may be dead, but you can revive her this Halloween. After all, October 31 is the one night a year when ghosts from the past can come out to play. Whether you're playing tricks or hunting for treats, there's a Taylor for every autumnal activity.

Plus, now is the perfect time to give Old Taylor — from her Fearless to 1989 eras — one last hurrah, as Reputation drops November 10. Who knows what tricks Tay has up her sleeve for her sixth album? While you're waiting for more new music, try out these costumes. They require minimal effort, which is great news for all you procrastinators out there.