John Shearer/Getty

Taylor Swift Kills The 'Old Taylor' In Ruthless New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Just before the stroke of midnight Thursday (August 24), Taylor Swift unleashed a new era with the fierce anthem "Look What You Made Me Do." Swifties have been patiently waiting for and speculating about this moment for years, and your girl doesn't disappoint. The serpent from her cryptic teaser videos causes chaos in the song's lyric video, which she co-produced with Joseph Kahn.

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now," Tay sing-talks nearly three minutes into the song. "Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead!"

As the brutally honest lead single off Reputation, "Look What You Made Me Do" steers Swift's upcoming sixth album towards the same pop-heavy territory that 1989 dominated in 2014. Once again, she's teamed up with Jack Antonoff, but "Look What You Made Me Do" includes three unexpected contributors: Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli from Right Said Fred. Perhaps you've heard of their 1992 hit "I'm Too Sexy"?

Anyway, like the infamous "Bad Blood," this powerful song will help you shake off AND outsmart all your haters. As bold as this return is, Tay's just getting started, and "Look What You Made Me Do" is merely a taste of what's to come. Reputation officially drops November 10, so cross your fingers for more earworms that'll get stuck in your head.