Shawn Mendes’s MTV Unplugged Is Now An Amazing Live Album

Getty Images

Could it be his third consecutive No. 1 album?

Shawn Mendes recently teased “Album 3” on the way, but before his official studio follow-up to Illuminate, he has a special surprise for fans. The singer has announced an MTV Unplugged live album, captured during his intimate September 8 performance at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 11-track opus will include hits like “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Stitches,” and “Mercy,” as well as a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” that Mendes cleverly mashed with “Treat You Better.”

Mendes’s Unplugged episode kicked off the MTV rebooted series, and represented a huge moment in the 19-year-old's career. He told MTV News on the day of his performance, “There’s a lot of moments, I think, in a career that shape you as an artist. ... I think about bands like Pearl Jam and how much their Unplugged affected them as a band. People literally, if you ask them about it today, still think about that, and it puts a lot of pressure on tonight, in a good way. I think I’m ready, and I hope to make tonight a very career-sculpting thing.”

Mendes’s MTV Unplugged arrives on November 3 and bookends another banner year for him. He scored his second No. 1 album this year with Illuminate, embarked on a sold-out arena tour, and even performed on the VMA main stage.

The MTV Unplugged live album is available for pre-order here. See the full tracklist below.

1. "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"

2. "Ruin"

3. "Stitches"

4. "Three Empty Words"

5. "Patience"

6. "Bad Reputation"

7. "Don't Be A Fool"

8. "Roses"

9. "Mercy"

10. "Never Be Alone"

11. "Use Somebody / Treat You Better"