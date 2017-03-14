Shawn Mendes’s MTV Unplugged Is Now An Amazing Live Album

Shawn Mendes recently teased “Album 3” on the way, but before his official studio follow-up to Illuminate, he has a special surprise for fans. The singer has announced an MTV Unplugged live album, captured during his intimate September 8 performance at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
The 11-track opus will include hits like “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Stitches,” and “Mercy,” as well as a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” that Mendes cleverly mashed with “Treat You Better.”
Mendes’s Unplugged episode kicked off the MTV rebooted series, and represented a huge moment in the 19-year-old's career. He told MTV News on the day of his performance, “There’s a lot of moments, I think, in a career that shape you as an artist. ... I think about bands like Pearl Jam and how much their Unplugged affected them as a band. People literally, if you ask them about it today, still think about that, and it puts a lot of pressure on tonight, in a good way. I think I’m ready, and I hope to make tonight a very career-sculpting thing.”
Mendes’s MTV Unplugged arrives on November 3 and bookends another banner year for him. He scored his second No. 1 album this year with Illuminate, embarked on a sold-out arena tour, and even performed on the VMA main stage.
The MTV Unplugged live album is available for pre-order here. See the full tracklist below.
1. "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"
2. "Ruin"
3. "Stitches"
4. "Three Empty Words"
5. "Patience"
6. "Bad Reputation"
7. "Don't Be A Fool"
8. "Roses"
9. "Mercy"
10. "Never Be Alone"
11. "Use Somebody / Treat You Better"