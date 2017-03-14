Lauren Conrad Is Channeling Her Favorite Disney Villain For Halloween

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lauren Conrad is a fan of all-things Disney -- so it's fitting that the Laguna Beach and Hills alum took her passion for the iconic brand to create her highly anticipated annual DIY Halloween costume. Is she a beloved princess? Not quite...

"This year I decided to go a little less sweet, and channel one of my favorite Disney villains instead: Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians," Liam's mama shared on her eponymous website. All together now: Cruella De Vil Cruella De Vil, if she doesn't scare you no evil thing will..."

So how did Lauren bring the evil puppy kidnapper to life?

"I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch—the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle," the fashion designer revealed. "But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I’m sure my fellow new mothers can relate…), so I opted for a less time consuming costume. I still put together this costume myself, but all of the individual pieces can be purchased—no sewing skills required." And her little boy will be a DALMATIAN.

If you want to go for the same look as the lovable MTV vet, Lauren details exactly how you can construct the garb on your own here. And for a little Hills October 31 #TBT, watch Lauren as a flapper in the clip below!