First Photo: Meet Lauren Conrad's Baby Boy Liam

gotpap/Star Max/GC Images

Does the MTV munchkin look like his mom or dad?

Lauren Conrad is ready to show the world her adorable son William "Liam" James.

The Laguna Beach and Hills starlet -- who welcomed her first child with husband William Tell last month -- is proudly showing off her brand-new, blue-eyed bundle of joy in this week's issue of People.

“I feel so spoiled,” the 31-year-old revealed to the magazine about her little guy. “Liam is such a good baby. I’m sleeping three to four hours at a time. This morning I was up at 4 a.m. and I wasn’t even tired, so I cleaned the kitchen and did some cooking. William was like, ‘You’re crazy!’"

Now that Lauren is officially a parent, what type of mother does she want to be?

“I want to be strong and teach him to respect women," the lifestyle maven reveals. "The mother-son relationship is so important. And I’m just excited to play again! I can’t wait to break out the finger paints. And I’m such a Disney nerd, so I get to watch those movies with someone who is seeing them for the first time.” Nothing like watching those cinema classics!

And even thought Baby L is still "itty -bitty," does Lauren think he looks like her or her husband?

“He definitely looks like William,” she reveals. “But he’s still so tiny it’s hard to tell!”

Check out more of Lauren's candid People interview here -- and for a Hills treat, check out her last moments on the hit series below.