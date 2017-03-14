Watch Demi Lovato Get Ready For A 'Nerve-Wracking' First Date

Mike Pont/FilmMagic

At first glance, Simply Complicated — the title of Demi Lovato's explosive new documentary, which dropped Tuesday (October 17) on YouTube — sounds awfully familiar to one of Facebook's most confusing relationship status options: "It's complicated." But over the course of 78 minutes, Demi unpacks her life piece by piece, speaking candidly about her family, sobriety, and relationships. After dating for six years, her and Wilmer Valderrama called it quits in June 2016, and Demi's since been fully enjoying the single life and the butterflies that come with it.

"First dates are so nerve-wracking and I didn't have that before. I mean, not in so long," Lovato said, adding that she gets "fun" butterflies in her stomach and "fucking sweaty palms." She's currently swiping her way through Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities and social-media superstars. (Take a seat, Tinder.)

Lovato continued, "I am on a dating app with both guys and girls. I am open to human connection, so whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me."

In Simply Complicated, fans get to see exactly what happens when Demi meets someone new, starting from a match on Raya to flirty texts to what she'll wear when they finally meet up. Like you, she agonizes over finding the perfect outfit, but she has a few — OK, a lot — more clothes to choose from.

"This is, like, a close-the-deal dress," stylist Avo Yermagyan said as Lovato perused her closet that could probably fit a king-size bed. "Do you want to close the deal?"

"Hell yeah, I want to close the deal!" she responded. Your girl knows what she wants. Her first date preparations begin around 53 minutes into Simply Complicated, below.

"There's like a certain stigma around a woman having casual sex," Lovato explained later in the doc. "I just feel like it's my body, and it's my choice, and [it's] exciting, and it's a connection with somebody, and it's fun."

This attitude particularly comes through in "Sexy Dirty Love," the risqué third track off Tell Me You Love Me. Between "Ruin The Friendship" (about hooking up with a best friend), "Daddy Issues" (about an "unavailable" partner), and "Games" (about unanswered texts), her sixth album explores so many different relationship stages.

"Sorry Not Sorry," the fierce, unapologetic anthem holding strong on the Billboard Hot 100, rounds out the LP that, at its core, is about authenticity. So it makes sense Lovato told MTV News this was her Stripped era à la Christina Aguilera — one of Demi's many influences, including Aretha Franklin and Kehlani.

"When I'm comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident," Lovato said during a moment of reflection in Simply Complicated. "And when I feel confident, I feel sexy, and when I feel sexy, watch out."