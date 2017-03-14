Breakups And New Beginnings: This Is How The Teen Mum Season Wrapped Up

Teen mums Amber, Chloe, Megan, Mia and Sassi have endured a gamut of experiences and milestones during this season of the UK-based series. And a tad of "doom and gloom" too...

But how did the ladies' unique journeys wrap up? Take a look below:

Amber The Blackpool resident made a sweet gesture and added Ste's name to their son Brooklyn's birth certificate. While Amber thought a reconciliation between the two could be possible -- and even at a dinner date stated that maybe she was meant to be with him -- her ex said he was "not going to jump into something." Even so, the exchange was amicable, and a romantic future is still very much possible.

Chloe When Marley's mum passed her driving test, she was ecstatic. The celebrations didn't stop: Chloe purchased a Mercedes, and she and her beau Jordan proudly showed off their new home to their little boy.

Megan Mackenzie and Dulcie Mae's mum admitted to her own mum that she was still in love with Dylan -- but she could no longer tolerate his partying habits. Finally, Megan gave him the ultimatum that he could only go out once a month, but he resisted. "You're not happy with what I want [and] I'm not happy with what you want, so there's no point," Megan stated, while wiping away tears. And with that, they parted ways -- and this time, it appears to be for good.

Mia Mia and Manley had difficulty living under the same roof -- and when the father of two reached his boiling point, he moved out of their flat. While Marliya's mum was "really hurt," she did not let the breakup get her down. Instead, Mia had a new solo start -- after completing a skydiving adventure.

Sassi Sassi was hoping Darren would propose while on vacation holiday in the Canary Islands. But no engagement occurred -- Darren even said "it's not the right time and the right place at the minute." However, Zena'ya's folks seemed stronger than ever and committed to eventually becoming husband and wife.

