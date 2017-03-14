Ed Sheeran Has Bad News After Fracturing Both Arms

Randy Shropshire/MTV1617/Getty

Ed Sheeran's massive ÷ tour has experienced a major setback: two fractured arms, rendering the "Shape of You" singer unable to strum a guitar. Earlier this week, he announced he'd gotten into "a bit of a bicycle accident" and was awaiting medical advice for his injuries. On Tuesday night (October 17), he updated fans, revealing bad news for his fans in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," read the caption to a photo of Sheeran's right arm in a cast. (Your boy can't exactly type right now.) He's right-handed, so you know the ÷ tour is in trouble. (The next leg of performances was originally scheduled to kick off October 22 in Taipei, Taiwan.)

The post continued, "Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I'm waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn't typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."

Sheeran prides himself on rarely — if ever — using a backing band, so it makes sense he's not moving forward with the ÷ tour as planned. On the marginally brighter side, "Shape of You" is still in heavy rotation on the radio, so even if he's not performing live at the moment, you can still enjoy his music. Plus, he already has concerts scheduled through the end of 2018, so he has plenty of opportunities to make up for lost time. Watch him tell MTV News about "Shape of You" below.