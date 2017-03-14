Ed Sheeran's Tour May Be In Jeopardy After A Bicycle Accident

James Devaney/GC Images

The singer has injured his arms, he shared in an Instagram post

Ed Sheeran's latest album, ÷, dropped in February, and the singer has spent most of 2017 traveling the world touring behind it. His tour is absolutely gargantuan — seven legs through the end of 2018 — but according to an Instagram post Sheeran shared Monday morning (October 16), that may change.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the singer wrote in the caption of a photo showing his right arm wrapped in a cast and his left wrist slung up in support.

Sheeran's ÷ tour is due to kick off a new string of dates in Asia beginning October 22 in Taiwan.

Sheeran's shows are known for featuring the performer front and center with nothing but an acoustic guitar, some loop pedals, and a microphone, including during his three-night run at London's Wembley Stadium in 2015. As BBC points out, Sheeran has talked in the past about his disdain for performing with a backing band.

"I don't feel like there's anything interesting or new about seeing a singer-songwriter with a band behind them," he said.

Watch the singer speak to MTV News about his massive 2017 single "Shape of You" below.