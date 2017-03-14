Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Gives New Meaning To ‘The Red Wedding’

Getty Images

The countdown is on until Gucci Mane and his longtime girlfriend, Keyshia Ka’oir, tie the knot at the Four Seasons Miami on Tuesday (October 17). Before then, the couple rang in their wedding day in style, throwing an opulent rehearsal dinner that has to be seen to be believed.

Judging by the couple’s posts on Instagram, their pre-wedding bash was an elegant, blood-red affair — they wore coordinating ensembles that give new meaning to “The Red Wedding” (without all the murder and bloodshed, of course).

Appropriately enough, their wedding gifts to each other were also super flashy. Before becoming Mrs. Davis, Ka’Oir gifted her man a “Mr. Davis” necklace and a diamond-encrusted bow tie chain that she requested he wear during their nuptials. In turn, Gucci bought his-and-hers 2017 Rolls Royce Waiths, making sure her baby blue ride matched his red version.

Gucci’s wedding marks the latest milestone in what may be the best autumn of his life — in the past couple months, he also became a published author, released the long-awaited Mr. Davis, won his first VMA, and completed his probation two years early.

Catch all the extravagant action when Gucci and Ka’Oir’s wedding ceremony, dubbed The Mane Event, airs live on BET on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.