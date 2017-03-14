Gucci Mane Is Pushing Back The Debut Of Mr. Davis

MTV News

Good things come to those who wait, and Gucci Mane fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to listen to his next album. His reasons for doing so are pretty much the best ones you could hope to have, though, given the fact that he has some massive milestones coming up over the course of the next few weeks.

Mr. Davis — Guwop's eleventh studio album, and his second major release of 2017 after Droptopwop, the mixtape he put out last spring — will now hit stores and streaming services on October 13, about a month after its intended release. Fans will note that this comes a few days before a historically huge day for the rapper, as October 17 has ushered in new releases from Gucci Mane in years past. Turns out he has another big event set for that day instead.

"I planned on originally putting it out September the 15th; then, I started [thinking], October the 17th, but that's the day I get married," he told MTV News. His book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, comes out on September 19, so this way, the album won't be "overshadowed" by his literary achievement, even if it means we've got a couple more weeks before we can listen to the new stuff.

"I love putting music out on 10/17," he continued. "I feel like, it'd even make the whole wedding more powerful, because that's like, my national holiday! ... In my mind, it's coming out 10/17, but I'm dropping it early, Friday the 13th."

It sounds like those present for Gucci Mane's nuptials will definitely be spending time with Mr. Davis at the reception, too. Congrats to Gucci Mane — on the book, the wedding, and, soon enough, Mr. Davis.