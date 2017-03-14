A Beginner’s Guide To PRETTYMUCH, Your New Fave Boy Band

So, who are these guys?

Like most iconic boy bands before them (Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, One Direction, etc.), there are five of them. Austin Porter is the oldest, having just turned 20 in August. He’s from a small town in North Carolina, and he’s the one with floppy blond hair and a super artsy Instagram. Nick Mara, from Manalapan, New Jersey, is 19, and got his start as a hip-hop dancer; he’s arguably the most fleet-footed of the bunch. Then there’s Edwin Honoret, a Bronx, New York, native who got his start singing cover songs on Instagram. You can usually find him rocking a fanny pack (and somehow making it look cool). The Canadian of the group is Zion Kuwonu, a health nut with dreads who’s 18 and from Ontario. And the youngest is Brandon Arreaga, a bespectacled 17-year-old from Corinth, Texas, who’s also a talented producer.