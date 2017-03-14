PRETTYMUCH's New Single Is All About ‘Women Empowerment, 100 Percent’

MTV

PRETTYMUCH are very much establishing themselves as the hottest boy band around, and their debut single “Would You Mind” is all the proof you need. But there’s more where that came from — last week, the guys followed up with their catchy new tune “Teacher,” which, according to them, is all about “female energy.”

Catching up with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson after their energetic TRL performance this week, Austin said, “The way I hear it in my head is, you’ve got this girl and you’ve kind of lost touch with your game. You don’t know how to spit game no more, but she’s teaching you how she spits game. So you get macked, basically.”

“Nowadays, a lot of girls be wearing the pants in the relationship, so they be teaching the man sometimes,” Zion added, before Edwin charmingly chimed in, “Women empowerment, 100 percent!”

If the ‘90s inspired video for “Would You Mind” was any indication, PRETTYMUCH know how to dream up an ultra-fun video, and “Teacher” will apparently be no exception. The guys revealed that they wanted to keep this one simple, and that it was shot all in one take.

“We have a little visual that we like to toss around, that we’re gonna toss out hopefully this week,” Edwin dished. “It’s another video of us being us ... just how we interact with each other.”

Zion added, “We wanted our fans, and even our new fans, to kind of feel a sense of our personalities, so it shows it well in this video.”

Keep your eyes peeled — sounds like the new vid is coming very, very soon.