Is Nick Jonas Prepared To Take On Spider-Man In Chaos Walking?

Prepare to see a new side of Nick Jonas in Chaos Walking. After making his Sundance debut in last year's earnest fraternity drama Goat and proving his comedic chops with The Rock in the forthcoming blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jonas is "really excited" to showcase his dark side in Chaos Walking as antagonist Davy Prentiss Jr.

Doug Liman's film adaptation of Patrick Ness's post-apocalyptic thriller is currently filming in Canada, and MTV News caught up with Jonas during his crazy 24-hour stint in New York City before the "Find You" singer had to jet back to set. While Jonas admitted that balancing music and acting can be a challenge at times because "it takes up a lot of your time on both fronts," getting the chance to play difficult characters like Davy Jr. make the struggle worthwhile.

"Variety as an actor is so important," Jonas told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, "and trying to find roles that continue to show you in a different light." And for Jonas, Davy Prentiss Jr. is that chance. (Skip to the 8:00 mark for the movie talk.)

"With this one, I'm really not a nice guy, which is kind of fun to play that role," he said. "It's not reflective of my real-life personality, so it's a good mix-up."

For those unfamiliar with Ness's Chaos Walking trilogy, Davy Jr. is a young soldier driven by jealousy. The son of the series' main antagonist Mayor Prentiss (played by Mads Mikkelson), Davy Jr. is also the longtime rival of teen protagonist Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland). But there's a lot more to Davy Jr. than meets the eye — even though he's a total jerk to Todd in the first book.

Going toe-to-toe with Spider-Man is no easy task, but Jonas is more than up for the test. (Have you seen his biceps lately?!) "He doesn't have any webs in this movie," he said of Holland. "So I'll be fine." Fair point.

Chaos Walking takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where a virus has killed all of the women and inflicted the remaining men with Noise, a phenomenon that allows them to hear each other's thoughts through a stream of images, words, and sounds. But when Todd makes a startling discovery — a girl who lacks Noise (Daisy Ridley) — he realizes that she may be the key to unlocking their society's many grim secrets.

The film is set for a March 2019 release.