Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Can't Help Himself From Cracking Dad Jokes About The Jumanji Trailer

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle puts a super modern spin on your favorite children's book (and the 1995 movie it inspired) by taking the magical, mysterious board game and digitizing it. We watched Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hold back tears in the first trailer for the next chapter of Jumanji's story, but the next trailer is here, and it offers a longer look at what exactly this whole video game update entails — and why Kevin Hart needs to be avoiding pieces of cake at any cost.

The Rock, naturally, has a couple of jokes at the ready for this new clip.

Thanks to the latest preview, we have a pretty firm grip on what to expect from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and exactly what our characters are up against as they try to navigate the challenges of the digital jungle. Our heroes get three lives each, as your typical video game avatar would, and they each have certain weaknesses, hence the reason why Hart can't take a bite out of a delicious piece of poundcake. (We get a sneak peek as to how that goes down — or blows up, really — and it's safe to assume Hart's three lives get knocked down to two pretty quickly.)

The movie hits theaters on Christmas (December 25), so "Dwanta Claus" here is super excited about gifting audiences with a great time this holiday season and busting out the perfect emoji for the occasion, too.

