Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images + Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Verizon Foundation + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

It's just a photo but THINK OF THE POSSIBILITIES

Zendaya, Bruno Mars, And Lenny Kravitz Is The Supergroup You Never Knew You Wanted

We'd highly recommend the potential of this insane trio, but maybe it's best if you don't, because the idea of Zendaya, Bruno Mars, and Lenny Kravitz ever collaborating is almost too good to handle.

This is nothing more than a pic snapped of the three hanging out, but C'MON. THE MERE THOUGHT OF 'EM JAMMING TOGETHER. IT'S SO GOOD.

Zendaya shared a photo of the trio lounging about backstage at Bruno's 24K Magic tour stop in Brooklyn, along with a video of her thriving during the show.

As the star of the "Versace on the Floor" video, Z's definitely familiar with the album that inspired Bruno's latest arena-takeover trek, so it's great to see her support her pal and onscreen flirtation.

Whether or not she was hanging out with Kravitz and during the performance remains to be seen, but thanks to the evidence of this brief hangout, we'll continue to daydream about how legendary it would be for the three to team up. We're here for LenZuno