Zendaya Writhes Around To Bruno Mars' Piano In 'Versace On The Floor' Video

Bruno Mars/YouTube

Bruno Mars is in the middle of a solid run of wearing great shirts in his music videos (including "24K Magic," up for Video of the Year at this year's VMAs). The latest offering is the visual for steamy ballad "Versace on the Floor" — the one that sounds a lot like Michael Jackson's "She's Out of My Life" — and it features Zendaya in a starring role as Mars' neighbor.

As he wears yet another outstanding shirt that you can't see all that well because he's sitting behind a piano in darkened room, Zendaya is just one room away listening intently, singing along, and moving her body to the music. At one point, Mars seemingly unzips her dress using nothing but the power of sexy piano chords and his silken voice. Impressive.

I won't spoil the ending of this video, but I'll say it does honor the song's title in a very specific way. Check it out above. And don't forget to tune into the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see if Mars is (finally) honored for putting his amazing shirt collection to good use.