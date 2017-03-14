Demi Lovato Responds To Those Nick Jonas Rumors

Getty Images

Demi Lovato’s sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me, has been out in the world for five whole days, and much of that time has been devoted to theorizing who inspired Demi’s sultry, soulful new tunes.

One of the most popular fan theories is that the singer’s BFF Nick Jonas is the subject of “Ruin the Friendship,” in which Demi sings, “Put down your cigar and pick me up / Play me your guitar, that song I love … Your body’s looking good tonight / I’m thinking we should cross the line / Let’s ruin the friendship.” Does Nick often post cigar photos? Check. Does Nick play guitar? Double check.

Now, Demi’s finally addressed that “Ruin the Friendship” rumor... sort of. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host straight-up told Demi, “Supposedly, there’s a song about Nick Jonas in here, and because you just claim to be so honest, I feel like you should be honest with that answer.”

After a lot of nervous laughter, Demi — who, by the way, served up mad Beetlejuice vibes with her black-and-white ensemble — answered, “You know, something that I will always keep to myself is who I write my songs about.”

Not skipping a beat, Ellen replied, “I see. OK. So it’s probably about him.” Cue even more nervous laughter from Demi, who simply admitted that Nick is one of her very best friends. Leave it to her to be totally cool in the hot seat.

To her credit, Demi responded to Ellen’s question exactly like she told us she would. When MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson caught up with Demi a few weeks back, the singer opened up about her “vulnerable” new music, and said that when fans start throwing theories around, she’ll keep her lips zipped.

“You don’t always have to explain it to people. You can just let it be, and that’s probably what I’ll end up doing,” she said. “I was inspired, I made a song about it, and I’m putting it out there and that’s where it’s going to stay. So whatever you want to think about it, you go into whatever theories you have. Fine. But I know what it’s about and who it’s about, and I’m just going to let it be.”