Coming To America: Teen Mum Is Set To Return

Get ready for more Teen Mum: The MTV show is coming back to the States!

Returning parents Megan, Mia, Chloe -- as well as newcomers Sassi and Amber -- will showcase their unique tales of young motherhood beginning one week from today. And in the first look at the docu-series, below, there's iconic UK scenery (with Fergie's appropriate "London Bridge" tune playing), conflict (like Dylan being reminded that he's "not a normal teenager") and (obviously) adorable children (Marley is modeling again -- with his folks!). There's big drama -- and even bigger accents.

Catch the entire first look in the clip above, share what you're most excited to watch this season and don't miss Teen Mum when it returns on Monday, October 9 at 10/9c (following brand-new episodes of Teen Mom 2).