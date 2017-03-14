Teen Mom 2 Silent Treatment: Will Roxanne Really Never Speak To Luis Again?

Briana's mother Roxanne has made her disdain for her daughter's baby daddy Luis pretty obvious -- but during tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, the grandmother unleashed on Stella's father like never before.

The root of Roxy's unrelenting frustration: Luis leaving Briana and Stella in the middle of the night and his subsequent absence throughout Stella's health scare (and hospital visit).

"He dropped the ball, he got checked, he didn't like it. He's looking at me like, 'Who the f**k is this bitch trying to check me?" Roxanne declared to Luis, while he held his peanut and Bri sat by his side. "What do you have to say about all that? I'm just curious what you're thinking in your brain."

Luis kept his mouth shut, but his silence just infuriated Roxanne even more, prompting her to call him a "zombie."

"This is going to be the last time I speak to him," Roxanne insisted, after Bri voiced concern that this type of interaction between the two would ensue every time he came over to see his newborn. "This is just it."

But do you believe her? Roxy certainly let Luis have it, but will she be able to control herself and not address him directly in the future? Or will she break her word and continue to speak to Stella's dad (in this same hostile tone and manner)?