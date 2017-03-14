Fotonoticias/FilmMagic

Rihanna Was Literally Painted All Over With Her Makeup For Her Latest Cover Story

Now that Fenty Beauty has launched in all of its shimmery, all-inclusive glory, Rihanna is celebrating her latest massive accomplishment with a cover story that has some famous friends asking her questions about her genius and her new makeup line.

And her boobs.

Elle's latest spread is peppered with amazing photos of the pop star/designer/beauty boss, and the portraits do so much more than flaunt a lip lacquered with Fenty Beauty gloss or an ethereal glow made possible by a brush of Fenty Beauty highlighter. Ri shared a few of them earlier this month on Instagram, with lavender makeup turning her face into a canvas for a giant heart.

The cover story also features a stunning portrait of Rihanna painted in various shades of Fenty Beauty, her arms, chest, hands, and back splashed with terra cotta, copper, crimson, and peach. We already new she's a talented artist, but she was turned into a literal work of art for this spread.

These images were coupled with a number of questions put forth by some of Ri's better-known admirers and collaborators, like Eminem, Charli XCX, and Pharrell, to name a couple. One of them took a blush-inducing turn when Laverne Cox brought up the sheer, crystal Adam Selman gown Rihanna wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards, and the actress inquired as to what gave her "the courage to take that risk."

Ri's answer is straightforward and perfect: "Dear Laverne, I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it."

Fair enough!