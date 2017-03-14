Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant, Because There’s No 'Keeping Up' With Baby Fever

Getty Images

There must be something in the water over at the Kardashian-Jenner compound, because “America’s First Family” has serious baby fever.

The latest? According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. People and TMZ are also reporting the news.

Khloe, 33, and Thompson, 26 began dating in September 2016. This will be Khloe’s first child, while Thompson has a 9-month-old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

For those keeping track, this makes three purported pregnancies for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Last week, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and elsewhere in the growing family tree, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate.

Throughout the 10-year run of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe has been vocal about her desire to have kids. On the Season 13 finale of the show earlier this year, Khloe revealed that she and Thompson had discussed starting a family together.

“He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely,” she said. “We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just, like, it's scary. It's a really big step.”

Get ready — it looks like 2018 may be the year of the Kardashi-kids.