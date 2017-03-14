Kim Kardashian’s Next Baby Might Be Born Via Surrogate

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

Last week, Kim Kardashian revealed plans to have another baby despite her intense history of pregnancy troubles. But on Sunday night's (April 2) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim announced she will likely have to conceive her third child through a surrogate.

In the episode, Kim had surgery on her uterus in an attempt to make it safer for childbirth, but afterward, her doctor told her it was still extremely risky to carry a baby on her own. She then concluded that an alternative birth method was necessary.

"After talking to Kanye, I think that I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option. Now I feel like that's my reality," she explained. "I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."

No matter how Kim and Kanye choose to conceive their next child, I, for one, will be very grateful to have another well-dressed baby in the world.

You can check out footage from the KUWTK episode here.