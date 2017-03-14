Tyler Posey Is Coming To Scream

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV

Tyler Posey has howled for many years as Scott McCall -- and now the Teen Wolf star is going to show off his screaming abilities.

The actor -- who just wrapped up his run (sob!) as the lovable True Alpha on the hit supernatural series -- is joining Season 3 of Scream, MTV announced today. Staying in the MTV family!

And now, more details about his character: Posey will play the series regular role of Shane, a high school dropout. Shane is described as a drug dealer and party promoter who is always hustling in order to make money. But beneath that exterior, there's more to Shane than anyone realizes. The mystery...

Keke Palmer, RJ Cyler, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, Giullian Yao Gioiello, CJ Wallace and Tyga are also joining the slasher reboot. The new installment, which is currently filming in Atlanta, will focus on Deion Elliot (Cyler), a local star running back whose past comes back to haunt him and threaten his future -- and the lives of his friends.

Stay with MTV News for more updates and get ready for lots of guts and gore when Scream premieres in March 2018.