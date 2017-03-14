Keke Palmer Is About To Scream

Keke Palmer is getting ready to scream.

The actress, who most recently starred on FOX's Scream Queens and will be seen in the upcoming season of Berlin Station on EPIX, is joining Season 3 of MTV's slasher series. The new season, which will be filmed in Atlanta, will focus on Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose past comes back to haunt him and threaten his future — and the lives of his friends. Tyga and CJ Wallace are also appearing in the creative reboot.

And now, some more intel on Palmer's character Kym. She's a rebel with a thousand causes, who is a bold and beautiful social activist with a big heart and zero patience for suffering fools. When Kym and her friends find themselves hunted by a killer, she works to flip the script and survive at any cost.

Uh-oh, will Kym make it through the series? We will have to wait and see. But in the meantime, check out more casting news below, stay with MTV News for more updates and get ready for lots more murder when Scream premieres in March 2018.