Keke Palmer Is About To Scream

Keke Palmer is getting ready to scream.
The actress, who most recently starred on FOX's Scream Queens and will be seen in the upcoming season of Berlin Station on EPIX, is joining Season 3 of MTV's slasher series. The new season, which will be filmed in Atlanta, will focus on Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose past comes back to haunt him and threaten his future — and the lives of his friends. Tyga and CJ Wallace are also appearing in the creative reboot.
And now, some more intel on Palmer's character Kym. She's a rebel with a thousand causes, who is a bold and beautiful social activist with a big heart and zero patience for suffering fools. When Kym and her friends find themselves hunted by a killer, she works to flip the script and survive at any cost.
Uh-oh, will Kym make it through the series? We will have to wait and see. But in the meantime, check out more casting news below, stay with MTV News for more updates and get ready for lots more murder when Scream premieres in March 2018.
-
RJ Cyler (Power Rangers) as Deion
A star running back for the high school football team, Deion hopes to secure a college football scholarship that will take him far away from Atlanta, a plan that seems destined to fail when he becomes the target of a masked killer with ties to his past. Someone knows Deion’s darkest secret…and they’ll use it to destroy him.
-
Jessica Sula (Recovery Road) as Liz
Liv is the new girl at school. As a member of the cheer squad and a honor roll student, the teen seems to have a good head on her shoulders and an ideal life. But as she and Deion grow closer, amidst the murder and mayhem, it soon becomes clear that she has just as many secrets as everyone else.
-
Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) as Beth
Caustic and darkly funny, Beth is the resident Goth girl and a local tattoo artist. As an unapologetic fan of horror films, Beth is outspoken about her encyclopedic knowledge of movie murder… which is sure to come in handy with a killer on the loose.
-
Giullian Yao Gioiello (Julie’s Greenroom) as Manny
Manny who is openly gay and loyal to a fault. Usually the smartest person in the room, he’s destined to achieve great things. But his wits are put to the test when he suddenly finds himself in the crosshairs of a killer… which makes his simple goal of surviving high school and moving on with his life seem impossible.