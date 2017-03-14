Pharrell Takes A Knee At Charlottesville Benefit: 'Can't Nobody Tell Me What To Do'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

'That's what that flag is for,' he said at the Charlottesville concert organized by Dave Matthews Band

Over the weekend, NFL players engaged in widespread protest against President Trump by taking a knee during the national anthem, linking their arms together in solidarity, or simply not being on the field at all for the song.

This was preceded by a round of celebrities, musicians, and performers showing their support for the players against the president's remarks — in which he called Colin Kaepernick a "son of a bitch" for kneeling during the anthem — and Stevie Wonder taking a knee during his headlining set at Saturday's Global Citizen Festival.

The protests continued well into Sunday night, when Pharrell did the same at A Concert for Charlottesville, organized by Dave Matthews Band in the wake of August's violent clashes with white supremacists that left protester Heather Heyer dead and 19 others injured.

"Can't nobody tell me what to do," Pharrell said, dropping to both knees onstage. "If I want to get on my knees right now for the people of the my city, for the people of my state, that's what that flag is for."

Wonder also performed in Chartottesville, where he once again took a knee and spoke out against the violence. "I have seen hate marching down the streets disguised as a cry for equality," he said, via Billboard, later adding, "I take a knee for America and two knees in prayer for our world. Amen."

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder also took a knee during his band's set at Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee. It's clear that the president's comments were meant to stoke the flames of division, but if the weekend's protests are any indication, they ended up bringing people together in unity and solidarity instead.