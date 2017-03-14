Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, And More Set For Charlottesville Benefit Concert

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

After a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly in August, Dave Matthews Band have organized an upcoming benefit concert for their hometown. Along with DMB, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes), The Roots, Cage the Elephant, and other special guests will perform.

"A Concert for Charlottesville" will go down on September 24 at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium. Tickets are free to members of the Charlottesville and UVA communities online (you can request tickets here), and donations are being accepted here.

On August 11 and 12, protestors gathered to denounce Confederate statues and the white supremacists who were defending them. While they were rallying, a car drove into the crowd, killing Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.

"I want people to know that Heather never marched alone," Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said at the VMAs 15 days after her daughter's death. "She was always joined by people from every race and background in this country."

The funds from the Charlottesville concert will go to victims of the attack and their families, first responders, and affiliated local and national peace organizations.