Drake No Longer Has The Most-Streamed Song Ever, Thanks To Ed Sheeran

Getty Images

Toward the end of 2016, Drake's "One Dance" became the first song in history to reach 1 billion (with a B) streams on Spotify. The 6 God followed up that feat by dropping the "mixtape" More Life in March, which quickly became the most-streamed release in a single day, beating out Ed Sheeran's ÷ by more than 33 million plays. With me so far? Cool.

This is all to set up today's revelatory news that Sheeran has struck back — or more specifically, his fans have — via his song "Shape of You," which has stolen the title of most-streamed song from "One Dance" not even a year after Drake set the record. "Shape of You" has reportedly been streamed 1.318 billion times, as of September 22.

Sheeran's "Shape of You" has gradually, steadily snowballed into an avalanche throughout 2017 from its release in early January. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 36 weeks; the song also hit the top spot on several other charts before hitting that 1 billion streams mark in June.

Sheeran also appeared on Game of Thrones this past season, a feat Drake has yet to top (or even match). Your move, Aubrey.