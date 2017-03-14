Ed Sheeran Knows His Game Of Thrones Character Was No Match For Drogon

MTV News

He probably didn't survive Season 7's loot train attack (if he was even there)

It's safe to say that the internet wasn't prepared for Ed Sheeran's prominent cameo in the Season 7 opener of Game of Thrones. The "Shape of You" singer's appearance as a musically-inclined Lannister soldier drew both cheers and jeers from fans, but no one was more excited for Sheeran's scene than Arya Stark herself, and proud Sheerio, Maisie Williams.

"She's come to gigs for years," Sheeran told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson at a tour stop in Dallas last month. "They basically put me in a scene with her to kind of be like, 'Hey, thanks for doing the show for so many years. Ed's going to be in it.'"

According to Sheeran, who's been a fan of the HBO epic since 2012, it was a "very easy yes" on his part. Honestly, if showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss asked you to be in an episode of Game of Thrones, wouldn't you say yes immediately, too?

As for whether Sheeran's character survived Daenerys and Drogon's fiery "loot train attack" on Lannister forces at the end of Episode 4 — of which episode director Matt Shakman said the Lannister soldier Arya met en route to King's Landing probably wasn't even there — the singer-songwriter thinks his character was not long for the cold, hard world of Game of Thrones.

"We were all quite young, those soldiers," Sheeran said. "I doubt I'm going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world."

Sheeran has a pretty good point. His golden pipes are no match for Drogon's flames. Of course, I guess we'll never really know what happened to him and his friends, seeing as Sheeran has no plans to return to Westeros. "No one wants to see me come back," he said. "I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo."

"I'm cool with it, though," Sheeran added. "I enjoyed it."